The ACLU of Louisiana along with its parent organization is suing the Sabine Parish School District because of its “long history of proselytizing students and promoting religion” and the list of complaints against Negreet High School (in the district) is just stunning:
This District Just Got Sued for Teaching Creationism, Offering Extra Credit for Writing Bible Verses on Tests, & More
Seeded on Thu Jan 23, 2014 8:49 AM
