“What reaction do you usually expect from banks?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a reporter last week.
It was classic Warren. Appearing at a news conference with fellow Democrats and D.C.-area college students to roll out legislation she spearheaded that would let borrowers refinance student loans, the Massachusetts Democrat dismissed a question about financial institutions losing profits from older, high-interest loans.
Elizabeth Warren Leads Progressive Banner But Has GOP Admirers
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed May 21, 2014 2:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment