Newsvine

CrowMeris

 

About I'll be post feminist in the post patriarchy. Articles: 24 Seeds: 76 Comments: 10236 Since: Oct 2008

Issa's latest Benghazi stunt backfires

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by CrowMeris View Original Article: msnbc.com
Seeded on Fri May 23, 2014 5:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

There’s a usual pattern to House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa’s (R-Calif.) media game: he’ll quietly leak misleading information to a news outlet; the outlet will run with the exclusive; then the story will be entirely discredited, leaving everyone involved looking rather foolish. [...] Today, Issa tried to play a similar game, but it backfired much quicker than usual.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor