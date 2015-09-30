A majority of Republicans — including 54 percent of self-described conservative Republicans — believe the world’s climate is changing and that mankind plays some role in the change, according to a new survey conducted by three prominent Republican pollsters.
The results echo a number of other recent surveys concluding that despite the talk of many of the party’s candidates, a significant number of Republicans and independent voters are inclined to support candidates who would back some form of climate action.
Many Conservative Republicans Believe Climate Change Is a Real Threat - The New York Times
Seeded on Wed Sep 30, 2015 10:14 AM
