Would You Like To Save A Life?

On Friday afternoon, my brother-in-law underwent a liver transplant. He is doing extremely well, all things considered. We are all ecstatic, nearly giddy with relief, but also we are humbled.

We are well aware that the only reason that he now has an excellent chance at life is because someone, somewhere lost his or hers.

About 30,000 lives were saved last year because someone, somewhere made the decision to be an organ donor, or chose to donate after the death of a loved one. These numbers are encouraging, yet over 8,000 people die each year while waiting for an organ to become available.

Please, think about becoming a donor. Just think about it.

If you are already a designated donor, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

For more information, visit United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

If you decide to be a donor, you can register when you renew your drivers license, or via Register Me or UNOS