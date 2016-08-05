Newsvine

CrowMeris

 

About I'll be post feminist in the post patriarchy. Articles: 24 Seeds: 76 Comments: 10236 Since: Oct 2008

Crows Continue to Be Terrifyingly Intelligent -- Science of Us

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CrowMeris View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Fri Aug 5, 2016 3:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

About 2,000 miles east of Australia is collection of islands called New Caledonia. The French territory is astonishingly beautiful, but the most astonishing thing about it has got to be the crows. With their beguiling smarts, New Caledonian crows are the valedictorians of the avian world (which is saying a lot, since birds have neuron counts on par with apes). New Caledonians can solve certain logic puzzles as well as 7-year-olds do, construct their own tools, and they’ve sussed out that if you drop a stone into a glass of water, it will rise.

Now those New Caledonians have been observed doing yet another holy crap, that’s awesome kind of thing.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor