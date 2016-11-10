Starting in January, when it assumes control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, the GOP will be “it” on healthcare. The party will own every change made to the law and take the blame for every consequence of its actions, so it will be well-advised to tread carefully.
Despite Republican pledges, 'repealing Obamacare' will be almost impossible — but it could be vandalized - LA Times
