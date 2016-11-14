Farewell to the Irreplaceable Gwen Ifill

Michael Tomasky of the Daily Beast

11.14.16 4:03 PM ET

A bad month gets worse. Gwen Ifill, simply one of the best political journalists in the country, has died of breast cancer at age 61.

She was best known as the host of Washington Week, the PBS show that aired Friday nights out of the WETA studios in northern Virginia. It was a great public-affairs show that never declined, never went down to the high-decibel-but-low-candlepower level on which so much of television news-talk exists.

I knew Gwen pretty well, but I also knew that friendship or not, I’d never be asked to be on Washington Week. Gwen didn’t want gaseous pontificators like me. She wanted reporters, the people who covered Congress, the agencies, the bureaucracies (there’s a reason it was called Washington Week). She’d have people on from the big papers, of course. But often enough she’d have people on from the trade papers. If that week demanded a reporter who was particularly expert in energy issues, then someone from one of those papers might get the call. No one screamed, and everyone talked respectfully and knowledgeably about politics and policy. That was Gwen.