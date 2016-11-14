Newsvine

Trump Wants Secret Clearance for Kids - The Daily Beast

Seeded by CrowMeris View Original Article: The Daily Beast
Seeded on Mon Nov 14, 2016 5:06 PM
The president-elect reportedly wants special clearances for his kids and his son-in-law—none of whom have an official government role or experience in government.

CBS reports. The president-elect has reportedly begun asking how he could secure top-level clearance for his adult children and son-in-law, most of whom are currently helming his transition team. Only official government employees and contractors can receive security clearance.

