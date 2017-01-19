Newsvine

Let the Record Show

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CrowMeris View Original Article: John Pavlovitz
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:56 AM
Let the record show that I did not consent to this.

Let it show that I did not vote for this man, that he did not represent me, that I did not believe he was deserving of being here, that I grieved his ascension.

Let History record my objection to him, to the ways humiliated women and vilified Muslims and threatened protestors and disregarded people of color.

