Let the record show that I did not consent to this.
Let it show that I did not vote for this man, that he did not represent me, that I did not believe he was deserving of being here, that I grieved his ascension.
Let History record my objection to him, to the ways humiliated women and vilified Muslims and threatened protestors and disregarded people of color.
Let the Record Show
