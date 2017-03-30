Newsvine

Trump Doesn't Realize That Environmental Protections Save Lives, Create Jobs and Strengthen the Economy

...according to a peer-reviewed 2011 EPA study, Clean Air Act programs aimed at reducing fine particles and ground-level ozone levels alone prevented an estimated 160,000 premature deaths, 130,000 heart attacks, 1.7 million asthma attacks, and 13 million lost work days from illness.

